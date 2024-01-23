EastPack chief executive Hamish Simson says it has 4000 seasonal kiwifruit jobs. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

Kiwifruit growers hope the upcoming harvest will provide relief to those “under significant financial pressure” following a dismal 2023 season fraught with cyclones and frosts that decimated the crop.

The news comes as the industry is on the hunt for about 23,000 seasonal workers nationally including 17,000 in the Bay of Plenty according to New Zealand Kiwifruit Growers Inc head of communications and strategic projects Mike Murphy.

He said it expected the 2024 season to produce a higher volume than 2023′s 139 million trays, down from 175 million in 2022 and 184 million in 2021.

“2023′s adverse weather combined with increasing operating costs have put many growers under significant financial pressure and we are hoping the 2024 harvest will be successful to provide some respite.”

The weather leading up to this year’s harvest had been generally favourable for the Bay of Plenty however previous years’ experience had shown how fast the situation can change.

New Zealand Kiwifruit Growers Inc head of communications and strategic projects. Mike Murphy.

“So we remain cautious until the fruit has been picked from the vine.”

He said a wide variety of roles were available for the harvest, which runs from March to June for pickers and packhouse staff, with people living near packhouses or orchards particularly encouraged to apply. There were also year-round roles.

Last year the average pay rate for picking kiwifruit was about $29 an hour but could vary from minimum wage to around $40 an hour, he said. For an unskilled packhouse worker it was $23.70 and for a skilled worker it was $27.01 however rates can vary from minimum wage to around $50.

EastPack chief executive Hamish Simson said it had 4000 seasonal dayshift and nightshift jobs over its six sites and applications were “pouring in”.

“We’re steadily filling up which is good. We’ve got jobs across the board packing, stacking, grading … and other roles like forklift driving where experience is desirable.”

EastPack chief executive Hamish Simson.

Simson said it was pleasing to see the return of overseas backpackers and at least half of EastPack’s workforce was local.

“Challenging conditions” including cyclones, frost and hail had a big impact on the harvest last year, he said.

“We packed about 33 million trays last year it was very low, this year we will do 50ish.”

Trevelyan's general manager Stephen Butler.

Trevelyan’s Pack and Cool general manager Steve Butler said it hoped to employ 1300 seasonal workers over a variety of roles with rates from $25 an hour.

It expected to pack 19.5 million trays, up 25 per cent on last year’s “challenging season”.

This year, however, was “looking promising” thanks to El Nino weather conditions promoting good growth, a focus on improving fruit quality and support from technical and orchard managers.

“We are confident the yields this year will benefit both our growers and consumers.”

Seeka people and capability manager Shelley Aitken said it had the same number of jobs, just more hours and a longer duration as the season was shorter last year due to lower fruit yields. It expected higher yields this season.

“We have jobs in the orchards picking and in the packhouses we have packers, graders, stackers, forklift drivers.”





Zespri head of global public affairs Michael Fox said forecasts for the suggested a larger crop.

“Initial estimates [suggest] we’re looking at volumes similar to the 2021 season, which will likely be our biggest year-on-year growth in volume.”

The growing season had been positive.

“Overall fruit is looking really good on the vine at this point. The pattern of warm conditions and regular rainfall has set vines up for good growth in the Bay of Plenty.”.

He said the industry had two of its most difficult seasons back-to-back with ongoing pandemic impacts and a labour shortage leading to fruit quality issues, then weather events reducing the 2023 crop.

The industry “responded strongly” and fruit quality improved in 2023, along with stronger per-tray returns than the previous year.

Better quality fruit continued to be a focus.

“There’s strong demand for our fruit and we know fruit we can get to market in good condition will sell and sell well which allows us to maximise the value we’re returning to growers.”

On Tuesday, Zespri chief executive Dan Mathieson announced he would leave after the 2024 harvest, with outgoing Zespri chairman Bruce Cameron crediting him for growth in sales to a peak of $4 billion in 2021/22, just before Covid-19.

The kiwifruit harvest is set to get underway in March.

Ministry for Social Development regional commissioner Jacob Davies said it would hold two seasonal kiwifruit hiring days in the Western Bay next month matching job seekers with employers.

Attendees could talk to employers about what available harvest and packhouse jobs may suit them.

“Not all seasonal jobs involve picking, packing, or stacking. There are many options.”

Curious candidates could put on a virtual reality headset and see what it’s like to work on a kiwifruit orchard.

“Seasonal work can be an opportunity for people seeking to get back into the workforce and can be a stepping stone to other types of work, including full-time employment.”

The Ministry could support job seekers moving into employment, and assist them and employers with recruitment.

Kiwifruit worker hiring days

Te Puke War Memorial Hall on February 12 from 10am to 12.30pm.

Patuki Manawa Digital Hub on February 15 from 10am to 12.30pm.

Source: Ministry of Social Development

