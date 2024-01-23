Voyager 2023 media awards
Thousands of kiwifruit harvest jobs hiring as growers hope for bumper 2024

Carmen Hall
By
5 mins to read
EastPack chief executive Hamish Simson says it has 4000 seasonal kiwifruit jobs. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

Kiwifruit growers hope the upcoming harvest will provide relief to those “under significant financial pressure” following a dismal 2023 season fraught with cyclones and frosts that decimated the crop.

