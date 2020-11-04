Thousands dished out to Bay of Plenty sport organisations

A total of 2070 sport organisations across the country received funding. Photo / File

More than 100 play, active recreation and sport organisations across the Bay of Plenty have received a total of $743,791 in funding from Sport NZ.

Phase 2 of the $15 million Community Resilience Fund is part of the $265m Sports Recovery Package announced at Budget 2020 in response to Covid-19.

The fund was increased from $10m to $15m due to the volume of applications received over the first few weeks.

A total of 2070 organisations across the country received funding to cover fixed and operational costs for the period July 1 2020 to September 30 2020.

FULL LIST OF RECIPIENTS:

Sport NZ chief executive Peter Miskimmin said the fund built on the previous Community Resilience Fund Phase One, in which a total of $6m was awarded to nearly 2000 clubs and regional organisations to cover fixed costs.

"The broadening of the eligibility criteria from the previous Community Resilience Fund has meant more organisations were able to apply for support, including applicants that were not affiliated to Sport NZ national partners.

"This has helped a wider range of community organisations to continue to deliver activities and programmes that have a key role in maintaining individual and community health and wellbeing," he said.

The Community Resilience Fund Phase Two was distributed on behalf of Sport NZ by the country's network of 14 Regional Sports Trusts, and Sport Bay of Plenty's sport manager Nick Chambers said it had been great to see regional bodies supported by the fund.

"The Community Resilience Fund has provided some much needed security for sport, recreation and play providers across our region.

"We're proud to have partnered with Sport NZ to help organisations facing great hardship during Covid-19. The extra support has also ensured that our community's activity levels and wellbeing needs are met throughout the alert level framework."