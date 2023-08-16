Gail Bingham says Cherry Court upstairs tenants have already noticed an increase in customers since the new lift opened. Photo / Rebecca Mauger

Cherry Court is going up in the world.

Moods are elevated at Katikati’s Cherry Court retail complex with the addition of a lift that they’ve waiting for for more than three years.

Customers with mobility issues (or for those who just want an easy ride to the top floor) can access the new elevator rather than take the stairs.

On Tuesday, Cherry Court Management Partnership held a celebratory afternoon tea. The elevator is completed, ready for public use and has been functioning for two weeks.

The need for a lift in the complex became apparent due to Katikati’s ageing population.

“We found more people just couldn’t go up the stairs,’’ says property manager Gail Bingham.

Gail herself had an injury and ended up on crutches. Although the stairs are safe, taking them on to see her tenants was a “nightmare’' with crutches, she says.

Gail by the new hydraulic lift.

The process for the lift construction has been a long one with plenty of ups and downs.

“The process started pre-pandemic. We got it all planned out and priced out and everything was set to go and then the pandemic hit.

“Afterwards we couldn’t get the tradies ... it just took so long.’’

The elevator is an easy-to-use hydraulic lift.

Gail says she’s had nothing but positive feedback and some have said they ventured upstairs “for the first time in years’'.

Squeeze Cafe owner Mickey Singh says they’ve had plenty of people inquiring if the lift was ready, and they’ve already noticed more people coming into the cafe since it became functional.

A visitor with a cane used the new lift while the Katikati Advertiser was there.

“Oh, that was easier than taking the stairs,’’ she said.

Gail thinks the lift is a “real asset’'.

“I’m hoping the town will as well. We want to attract more people into the court.’’

Gail would like to thank Cherry Court tenants for putting up with all the inconveniences associated with a construction project.

The complex was purchased 30 years ago by Merle and Laurie Bingham. They currently have seven tenants (four up, three downstairs).



