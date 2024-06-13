SunLive editor Letitia Atkinson, The Weekend Sun advertising manager Kathy Sellars and The Weekend Sun editor Merle Cave at their new base at the NZME building on Cameron Rd. Photo / Brydie Thomspon

SunLive editor Letitia Atkinson, The Weekend Sun advertising manager Kathy Sellars and The Weekend Sun editor Merle Cave at their new base at the NZME building on Cameron Rd. Photo / Brydie Thomspon

The Weekend Sun and SunLive bid farewell to their long-held home at No 1 The Strand this week to relocate to the NZME building on Cameron Rd.

But readers and the Tauranga and Western Bay of Plenty communities can rest assured – it is business as usual at the new site from today.

The Weekend Sun editor Merle Cave said all Sun staff would relocate to Tauranga’s NZME building and would continue to deliver top quality, community-focused news via the newspaper and online at sunlive.co.nz as usual.

“Nothing is changing apart from the place we are operating out of. At 405 Cameron Rd, The Weekend Sun and SunLive team will have a dedicated office within the NZME building.

“Businesses and the community can still contact our advertising team and newsroom through the same channels.

“To contact the team for your advertising needs or news tips, or to get hold of a journalist, please continue to phone our main line 07 578 0030.

“If you have urgent, breaking news, please continue to phone 0800 SUNLIVE (0800 7865483).”

For those who prefer to email, advertising enquiries can still be sent to ads@thesun.co.nz.

Meanwhile, news tips and enquiries should continue to be sent to newsroom@thesun.co.nz.

Cave said the move – which sees SunLive, The Weekend Sun, Coast & Country News and New Farm Dairies operate from 405 Cameron Rd – was part of NZME’s recent acquisition of Sun Media.

“We would like to thank the NZME team for kindly welcoming us into the fold and accommodating our needs so we can continue to produce fresh, informative, up-to-date news that our communities respect us for.

“The Weekend Sun and SunLive team is very excited to be working from the NZME building from today – so please get in touch for your advertising and news needs.”

For those who send Letters to the Editor via post, the new address is Private Bag 12002, Tauranga Mail Centre, Tauranga 3143.

“And for readers who used to pick up a copy of The Weekend Sun from our office – there’s a new stand for our newspaper in the foyer of the NZME building at 405 Cameron Rd from today.”