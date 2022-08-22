Premium
Bay of Plenty Times

'Having an affair, buying a fast car and looking tragic': Debunking the mid-life crisis myth

7 minutes to read
By
Carly Gibbs

Weekend writer

They are 49, divorced, a girlfriend half their age, have taken up Ceroc dancing and bought a convertible.

All the "tragic" signs of a midlife crisis, right?

But what if there's no such thing?

The

