Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

The Steam Team: One More – rugby documentary follows Bay of Plenty’s grand final run

Rosalie Liddle Crawford
MULTIMEDIA JOURNALIST·SunLive·
2 mins to read

A documentary about the Bay of Plenty Steamers' run to the 2024 Bunnings NPC Grand Final is viewable on NZR+ and YouTube. Photo / NZRugby

A documentary about the Bay of Plenty Steamers' run to the 2024 Bunnings NPC Grand Final is viewable on NZR+ and YouTube. Photo / NZRugby

A documentary going behind the scenes of the Bay of Plenty Steamers’ run to the 2024 Bunnings NPC Grand Final has been released.

The documentary on NZR+, New Zealand Rugby’s free content platform, was filmed during the final, high-stakes week of the season, capturing the team’s emotional and physical journey.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save