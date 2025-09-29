“That team was an important part of our year, with Vern Cotter and Joe Schmidt involved in our 2024 season launch. It felt fitting, especially as we were on the edge of creating history again for the province.”
Initially hesitant about the idea of filming during finals week, Watt was eventually persuaded.
“I initially said no. But then Keepa [Mewett, the filmmaker] said, ‘Don’t get in the way of yourself’,” Watt said.
“Since he was an ex-player himself, he felt like the right person to let inside our environment without causing any disruption during finals week. He was very professional … we hardly knew he was there. Looking back, if we had got the result we wanted (which we weren’t far off), it would have been documented forever. I’m proud of the boys.”
Steamers captain Kurt Eklund said it was opportunity to show fans what happens behind the scenes and beyond game days.
“There’s so much more to rugby than the 80 minutes on TV,” Eklund said. “Our environment is unique, with a team deeply passionate about our province.
“Sharing that with our loyal fans is something we’re really excited about.”
The Steamers are in fourth place on the 2025 NPC points table after Sunday’s win against the Waikato Mooloos.
They will face last year’s NPC champions, Wellington, at Porirua Park on Saturday.