The Steam Team: One More – rugby documentary follows Bay of Plenty’s grand final run

A documentary going behind the scenes of the Bay of Plenty Steamers’ run to the 2024 Bunnings NPC Grand Final has been released.

The documentary on NZR+, New Zealand Rugby’s free content platform, was filmed during the final, high-stakes week of the season, capturing the team’s emotional and physical journey.

From the locker room to the training field, The Steam Team: One More shows the sacrifices, spirit and sense of brotherhood that define the Steamers under head coach Richard Watt.

The story follows the team’s quest to break a nearly 50-year title drought as they prepared to face Wellington in the thrilling final.

“The motivation to make the documentary came from a sense of timing – 20 years since the 2004 team won the Ranfurly Shield,” Watt said.