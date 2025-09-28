Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Rugby: Bay of Plenty Steamers thrash Waikato to claim Chiefs Cup

Rosalie Liddle Crawford
MULTIMEDIA JOURNALIST·SunLive·
4 mins to read

Bay of Plenty Steamers captain Kurt Eklund scores a try against Waikato in the ninth round robin of the Bunnings NPC series. Photo / Rosalie Liddle Crawford.

Bay of Plenty Steamers captain Kurt Eklund scores a try against Waikato in the ninth round robin of the Bunnings NPC series. Photo / Rosalie Liddle Crawford.

The Bay of Plenty Steamers powered to an impressive 41–5 victory over Waikato’s Mooloos in the ninth round of the Bunnings NPC, delighting a home crowd at Tauranga Domain on Sunday.

Fans supporting both sides in the Battle of the Kaimai clash filled the stands in a show of provincial

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save