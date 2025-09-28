“It’s also the third year in a row we’ve won the Nathan Strongman Memorial Trophy against Waikato,” Watt said.
“That’s three years of dominance over those three sides, so I’m pretty pleased about it.”
In 2024, the Bay of Plenty Steamers stocked their trophy cabinet with the Chief’s Cup, the Macrae Shelford Bay Cup (against Hawke’s Bay), the Peter Burke Trophy (against Taranaki), the Mark Weedon Trophy (against North Harbour), and the Nathan Strongman Memorial Trophy (against Waikato).
This year, Hawke’s Bay seized back the Macrae Shelford Bay Cup in a close Battle of the Bays, beating the Steamers 24-21.
Commenting on Sunday’s game against Waikato, Watt said he was pleased that the team was doing what they were trained to do.
“Sometimes it [the training] doesn’t quite transfer. But we looked after the ball, we kept calm under pressure, we were really disciplined on defence, and the best thing for me, is that they [Waikato] only scored five points.”
Despite having a try disallowed, Watt said his team stayed focused, and “kept on at it”.
“It didn’t have any effect on the end anyway,” Watt said.
“To keep them [Waikato]within five points, I think we can be really proud of that,” Bay of Plenty Steamers captain Kurt Eklund said.
“It’s nice to be back in the domain and to put a performance out that we can be proud of.”