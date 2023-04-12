OPINION:

In the past two years, Ashleigh Yates has spent about $2000 on appointments and medication for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). Unable to get help through the public health system, the 28-year-old sought a diagnosis and subsequent treatment through a private psychiatrist. The Tauranga woman says being on medication has helped her focus enough to complete her university assignments and finish the housework. But she described the process for accessing her medication as “ridiculous”. Every month, Yates sees her doctor to get a prescription for her medication. And every two years, she must get her special authority renewed through a psychiatrist in order to keep getting her medication.

Read the full story: ADHD medication: Bay of Plenty women describe ‘ridiculous’ process for continued access to meds

Have your say by going to bayofplentytimes.co.nz or dailypost.co.nz and becoming a Premium subscriber.

The process is equally ridiculous for funded medication. I take a lot of medicines, the majority of which I will take for the rest of my life. Yet every three months I have to pay $55 to get the prescriptions repeated. Why?

- Marcus A

An absurd and cruel indictment of the state of our health system all due to an obsessive need by those in charge to control and micromanage every aspect of Kiwi lives. Wait until they pass the therapeutic products legislation and cancer patients with specialist prescriptions are banned from importing life-saving medication at their own expense because the need for control trumps health.

- Jonathan S

Before ADHD diagnosis become clinical people who were like this were just another normal type of person, now they are labelled. We get introverts, and extroverts, why try and numb them with drugs to hide what they are? Just need to find a suitable vocation that these attributes match, rather than making them think there is something wrong with them.

- Mark I

In response to Mark I: Wrong Mark, people are not numbed with ADHD medication, they get the opportunity to become clear thinking and their intellectual ability shows through, to become like other people without this issue. Unfortunately, people are stigmatised by people like you, with such backward and unhelpful thinking that you feel you need to keep on publicising to the world.

- Michelle F

In response to Mark I: Oh Mark, I’m saddened to read your comment but I’ll assume you’ve not had any real contact with an ADHD person. I used to have the same view as you. But with first-hand experience, I quickly learned that medication provides an excellent pathway to a successful and balanced life. It does not numb, it provides a mechanism enabling focus which is critical for study and good work habits. ADHD is real and no amount of “discipline” or “keep them off the red lollies” changes that.

- Dianne M

These medications are often abused and end up for sale. Side effects are not insignificant. Doses need adjusting, maybe the formulation needs changing. The controls do not exist to make people’s lives harder, but they could be more streamlined. The unfortunate reality is adult ADHD is not a priority for severely overstretched public mental health services that have too many acute crises to deal with as is. Private specialist visits every two years averages out to several dollars per week over time and helps to save public services.

- Federico G

Unacceptable and an entirely preventable situation created by health officials. Frustrating to see their complete lack of urgency or concern for people with ADHD. Also, being that it’s well-established that ADHD is a neurological condition and not a psychosis or psychological disorder, why are psychiatrists involved still? Surely, if a specialist needs to be involved in the treatment of ADHD then neurology would be a better fit. Even then, this is surely something primary healthcare could easily deal with. And no wonder there are no appointments available for healthcare these days. Sounds like Pharmac’s ensuring everyone’s time is wasted so they can tick some boxes.

- Jackson P

The Rotorua Daily Post and the Bay of Plenty Times welcome letters from readers. Please note the following:

Letters should not exceed 200 words.

They should be opinions based on facts or current events.

If possible, please email.

No noms de plume.

Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

Local letter writers given preference.

Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor’s discretion.

The Editor’s decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz or editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz.