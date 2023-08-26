The Premium Debate: Subscribers weigh in on Richard Prebble’s take on Labour’s broken promises

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Richard Prebble, former leader of the Act Party, former member of the Labour Party and political commentator, wrote this week about the list of Labour’s promises including: transport, Mount Victoria Tunnel, a harbour crossing and light rail. Prebble also discusses new legislation passed by Parliament last week to replace the Resource Management Act which - National has promised, if elected - to repeal by Christmas.

Read the full story: National and Act should learn from Labour’s broken promises - Richard Prebble

I think Labour’s intentions were always good, just sadly many problems on the execution of policy and sometimes ignoring expert policy advice.

Too many can’t even acknowledge that.

It will be very interesting to see what a National/Act Govt does, and where NZ is, in three years’ time.

Stoking fear and division around co-governance is concerning as is the talk around trans rights. Socially they are very concerning. - Jason P

The biggest problem for [Christopher] Luxon is that most of us realise that NZ’s current range of problems - be they health, education or crime - are all down to the pandemic and its impact over nearly three years of the current government.

He’s saying very little about those other than imposing heavier sentences on the young kids who are committing most of them.

As for his statement that “wages have not kept pace with inflation” he’s got that absolutely wrong.

Inflation has increased faster than wage growth - but then wages are not something that Mr Luxon wants to increase.

Yes, he talks about reducing tax but steers well clear of how that will help pay for increased spending in health, education and more prisons.

Really, he’s operating on the traditional National “wing and a prayer”.

He’s not a Holyoake or a John Key, he’s an American Republican at heart (ask him about his experiences over several years in the States) and his sole wish is to help business increase profits. - Tom B

In reply to Tom B: Tom, I think he has been honest about how he will pay for their policies.

He will cut the wasteful spending in Wellington. That doesn’t mean front-line services, that means backroom policy advisers, communications staff and consultants.

And you need to read your statement ...”wages have not kept pace with inflation he’s got that absolutely wrong. Inflation has increased faster than wage growth”. So you are saying you agree with him? And the spending isn’t due to the pandemic. - Kerry H

In reply to Tom B: Health services are in a bad way because of poor reform not the pandemic.

There is a very long waiting list for surgery and cancer care. It is because the government did not listen to the doctors and nurses regarding conditions and pay so they left for Australia.

Now [there are] thousands of vacancies in NZ Health Services.

The government hasn’t been able to replace them, especially doctors.

Crime has increased because of Labour policy. Too many [are] on home detention and able to commit crime while at home or working.

Too many children are AWOL from school and out doing ram raids.

Teaching standards are poor and the curriculum needs changing.

We need better teacher training and better candidates for teaching.

Luxon will address the above as much as is possible but the country is in a bad way thanks to the current Labour government.

There won’t be less spending on essential services just non-essential like consultants and bureaucracy. - Kirsty G

It’s more important that the voting public learn from Labour’s broken promises than National and Act. - Ross P

Unfortunately, National [is] heading down the same road as Labour. Identity politics. Look at the past six years to see the results of that.

All sounds good in the media and committee rooms over a cuppa, however, it never seems to work in practice. For obvious reasons.

Again, I will point you in Labour’s direction and the results of the past six years. - Ross H

Totally right about the mess that the new planning legislation introduces.

I’ve been in property for nearly 30 years, in and out of the Environment Court and it’s my opinion the [Resource Management Act] is perfectly fine.

It’s the councils and their natural inclination to write complex town plans with onerous assessments and a dictatorial penchant for avoiding permitted or controlled activities that is the real issue. Solve the real problem. - Brady N

