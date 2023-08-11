National has announced plans to ban students from using their phones at school. Photo / 123rf

This may be an unpopular opinion, but we’re on the cusp of a health crisis that could make the smoking epidemic of the past look like a mild inconvenience. And the cause? Our children’s smartphones.

With the National Party vowing to ban students from using their phones at school a conversation is beginning around our tolerance for children using phones, writes Cecilia Robinson, founder and co-CEO at Tend.

Just an aside, I find it amazing that over the past 5000 years, civilisation has survived without cellphones.

The problem is that maybe we put the cart before the horse, like so many things we do.

Just go in, [like] a bull at a gate and sort out the problems as they come up then, of course, it’s too late. - Neil Ian M





National’s policy on banning cellphones is clearly resonating with more than 65 per cent of the public at this stage.

A brave policy decision that is long overdue.

Well done indeed. - Andrew R





Those who support this ban, presumably support a nanny state. - John P





I can’t fathom why parents and caregivers think smartphones for children and teens are necessary or appropriate.

Schools - let alone governments - would not be required to consider introducing bans if parents and caregivers familiarised themselves with the research and evidence and exercised their role as the adult (with a completely developed brain, unlike a child or teen) in the equation. - Pen C





In reply to Pen C: So you want every single parent to follow best practice and for every single kid to comply with their parents?

Perhaps it’s easier to just have a common sense restriction on where they are used. - Welly G





I can understand the rationale for restricting smartphones (ie. hand-held computers) for primary-aged children, but in today’s society, many parents or caregivers need a way to keep in contact with their children in case of the unexpected, especially during out-of-school hours.

A simple non-smartphone should be sufficient for this purpose. - Antje V





In reply to Antje V: That is all they need if anything. They pick them up after class. Anything urgent before then goes through the school office. Simple. - Andrew M





As a health and safety professional I’ve never been a fan of smartphones in kids’ hands, let alone adults who cannot control themselves.

They are a rude way to communicate, to learn and to socialise. - Murray R





The NZ Principals Association says National’s plan to ban phones in schools, is unnecessary and unworkable.

Yet somehow they make it work in Australia and have better educational outcomes. - Alan B





In reply to Alan B: Worked easily in our school. Dropped them off on entry, picked them up again at the end of the day. Simple, not hard at all. - Mic A





Unbelievable that smartphones were ever allowed into schools - a big distraction and impediment to learning which obviously the kids can do without, having regard to our plummeting performance in education under Labour. - Viv W





Social media is a drug that is going to have lasting effects on this generation.

I believe those educators [who] have totally embraced the digital age and plonked a screen in front of every learner and called it cutting-edge education will one day be held to account for this tunnel-vision educational approach.

Of course, educational authorities have been aided and abetted by big digital companies who give computers to schools at offers to good to refuse. - Bruce C





In reply to Bruce C: It is actually worse than any drug and if I had seen what was coming 25 years ago I would never have allowed the internet to be available to my children except for very specific purposes.

There is a generation of children who are addicted 24/7, 365 days a year to a screen.

Parents I talk to have children who do none of the recreational activities that previous generations took for granted. They won’t go fishing or play games outside.

Unlike television, the internet screen is a window into infinity and is highly addictive. - Andrew M

