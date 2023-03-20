The Premium Debate: Subscribers weigh in on Fran O’Sullivan’s thoughts on Stuart Nash

MP Stuart Nash with Prime Minister Chris Hipkins in Hawke's Bay last month. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION:

This appears to be such a dangerous time to speak openly that even some of the most free-thinking are starting to question the wisdom of “going out” — even in private.

A case in point was former Police Minister Stuart Nash, who was fired from the Police portfolio for venting to NewstalkZB host Mike Hosking that he had criticised a court decision and called a “mate” to encourage him to appeal it.

Fran O’Sullivan wrote she believed this showed the too-high price of speaking your mind.

Beware of ‘familiarity breeds contempt’!!! Politicians need to go work outside of politics every seven years. Arrogance gradually creeps in and rules [are] bent or broken. No matter whether it is National or Labour, the highest standards of any public-elected MP must be maintained. Nash should lose all portfolios.

- Fiona T





Ardern, Nash...

Who will it be next??

In reality, most of the Labour team should go because of the mess they have jointly created.

We may have to be patient and wait until October for that.

I’m not sure there will be too many left!

- Jill G





Hipkins said on Thursday Nash was on a final warning, only to then have another incident come to light, [with regard to] which Hipkins then said on Friday he was on his final warning. The only reason Hipkins has kept him on is because he knows his Cabinet has no depth.

- Mark Y





The problem is Hipkins. Red lines that you don’t cross but just keep kicking down the road. Whether you agree with Nash or not, you can bet that if it were a National MP, say, Judith Collins, you can bet Fran would be calling for her head.

- Garry R





Stuart Nash, in my opinion, is a fine man and the Labour Government, as usual, made the wrong decision.

- Elvyn Joy S





From what I know of Stuart Nash’s comments, I happen to agree with what he said. His “crimes” were a failure to follow due process - a pity, as he seems to be highly qualified for the positions he held both academically and by experience. Naïvety? Possibly!

- Marie H





I am surprised at Fran’s defence of Nash in this scenario. He has clearly crossed the line and should be punished. Ignorance of the Cabinet rules is no excuse.

- Kirsty G





