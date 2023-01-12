There had been an average of almost 1400 new claims between December 20 and January 31 over the past decade. Photo / Michael Cunningham

There had been an average of almost 1400 new claims between December 20 and January 31 over the past decade. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Nearly $14 million has been spent helping people injured in the Bay of Plenty over the past three summers recover.

Surfing was the leading cause of injuries in the region between December 2019-20 and February 2021-22, according to ACC figures, followed by swimming, fishing, and water-skiing.

Over the decade, there was an average of almost 1400 new claims each year for sand-related injuries in the six weeks between December 20 and January 31 nationwide — the period that roughly aligned with the summer school holidays. Those injuries came at a cost of about $10.3 million, or $1.3m each year.

Read the full story: ACC claims: $14 million spent on injuries over past three summers

Have your say by going to bayofplentytimes.co.nz or dailypost.co.nz and becoming a Premium subscriber.

A whole lot of money wasted on entirely preventable injuries yet no funding for lifesaving medication.; just feels so wrong. — Greg M

In reply to Greg M: It is wrong, but what is worse is the taxpayer footing the bill for injuries involving e-scooters, whilst the companies hiring them take all the profits! — Patrick F

I don’t understand ACC. Take risks or do dumb stuff (not everyone who claims ACC) and be financially supported when you can’t work as a result of your injuries. Get cancer and struggle to get a bean. — Naomi S

Tragic statistics. So in a similar vein, where is the detail on the safer roads campaign, our Road to Zero where, by omission, the authorities like to blame everyone’s behaviour for the road carnage? We should all feel terribly guilty. Meanwhile, hoons with attitude in larger vehicles every day monster other road users in tailgating, intimidating, driving impaired etc. However, we don’t see that analysis; why not? — Graeme L









— Republished comments may be edited at the editor’s discretion.

The Rotorua Daily Post and the Bay of Plenty Times welcome letters from readers. Please note the following:

Letters should not exceed 200 words.

They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

If possible, please email.

No noms-de-plume.

Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

Local letter writers given preference.

Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor’s discretion.

The Editor’s decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz or bayofplentytimes.co.nz