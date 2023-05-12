Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

The Premium Debate: Subscribers react to farmers facing a ‘profit squeeze’

Bay of Plenty Times
3 mins to read
Retailers urgently call on more help to change the tide on a crime wave, the latest comments from the Prime Minister on Meka Whaitiri and questions around whether it's time to officially open the debate on New Zealand becoming a republic in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

OPINION

Soaring costs and a “profit squeeze” hitting the agriculture sector have prompted warnings that farmers will continue to slash their budgets this year. DairyNZ chief executive Dr Tim Mackle said the rising costs hitting

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times