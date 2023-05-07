Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Farmers face profit squeeze and told to cut nice-to-haves

Carmen Hall
By
7 mins to read
Te Puke farmer Blair Linton says some of his costs have escalated.

Te Puke farmer Blair Linton says some of his costs have escalated.

Soaring costs and a “profit squeeze” hitting the agriculture sector have prompted warnings that farmers will continue to slash their budgets this year.

DairyNZ chief executive Dr Tim Mackle said the rising costs hitting the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times