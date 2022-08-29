Compliance costs, delays and building material prices are plaguing the construction sector, builders say. Photo / NZME

Compliance costs, delays and building material prices are plaguing the construction sector, builders say. Photo / NZME

OPINION

Compliance costs that have jumped by $20,000 to $50,000, diminishing workloads of up to 30 per cent, delays and building material prices that have risen nearly 20 per cent. These were among issues discussed at the Constructive NZ Construction Forum in Rotorua on August 25, led by the Master Builders Association.

A panel of national leaders with expertise in residential building, infrastructure and the economy addressed some tough questions from a packed audience from throughout the country about past and future industry challenges.

Read the full story here: Master Builders construction forum talks top building issues facing country

The bureaucrats seem to be doing okay as compliance costs are absurdly high. What exactly do they do that is worth that amount of money?

- Patrick F

The time it takes to get consent is just dreadful management by councils. Think of the result if a specialist took this long to make a decision, the poor person would be dead. Heads need to roll if people can't do the jobs they are paid for and get the building industry up and moving.

- Mike B

If compliance costs have really gone up by the figures quoted it's time someone took the councils to task.

- John K

Compliance costs are the death of development.

- Paul S

So, the only positive here is there is "some optimism for the future". You don't have to be a builder to know what direction this whole thing is going into. Sometimes, it's just about facing the facts rather than being a pessimist. The biggest problem in my opinion will be the issue of selling the hundreds to thousands of new townhouses built in Auckland - the ones without parking. The current Government believes there is some kind of utopia out there where there are no cars, where people will be getting their groceries on a bike, where we will have e-bikes with tow bars to get your timber from Bunnings and free public transport will mean that no one will want any cars. Even if bank loans were available, not everyone will want to buy such properties. Of course, things will get better - at some point in the distant future.

- Gaut S

Compliance costs, council costs, permits, concepts, and fees, this is why NZ housing costs are diabolical and a joke.

- Adrian K

The cost of housing will constrain new builds. No one can afford the cost, including migrants. This needs to come down heaps. Goodbye fat margins.

- Michael R

- Republished comments may be edited at the editor's discretion.

