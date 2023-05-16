National Party leader Christopher Luxon. Photo / Alex Burton

Jacinda Ardern, not Labour, won the last election. It is the usually National voters who voted for Ardern then, who will decide the coming election. The male Ardern voters have already decided. They are voting National or Act. The female Ardern voters are leaning Labour. Polling indicates that women like Chris Hipkins’ “I am just a boy from the Hutt”, and dislike Christopher Luxon’s “I am from head office”. Events in the third parties may decide how the Ardern women vote. (Opinion, May 12)

Read the full story: Richard Prebble: Is Act the key to unlocking the women’s vote?

As a woman, I am quite insulted by the idea that I vote based on personality. It is shallow and reductive. I don’t vote for a PM — I vote for the party that most closely aligns with my beliefs; and in all parties, there are people I both admire and dislike. I haven’t warmed to Luxon, but that doesn’t mean that I don’t think he will do a good job as PM, and represent NZ well. I quite admired Ardern, but didn’t vote for her and feel that her tenure as PM, while she did some things well, was a disaster for NZ. Hipkins I just find annoying with his constant reminder of his “boy from the Hutt” pie-and-sausage-roll persona. People need to vote with their heads, not their “feels”. Personality doesn’t trump ability — we have seen where that can lead over the past five years.

From my female perspective, I will vote for the party that I think will be best for our country’s future, and completely ignore all the irrelevant stuff.

Identity politics have no place in the future of our country. Look at the mess it’s got us into so far. David Seymour and Christopher Luxon will have infinite appeal if they promise stability, fairness, economic wellbeing, and prosperity. All from a platform of knowledge and expertise.

As a country, we need to vote for a capable government and ditch identity politics. Our country is in a mess, health, education, infrastructure, crime etc.

For those who do vote on gender alone, the overwhelming evidence from the Ardern years is that all the emotion in the world and displays of empathy mean very little when it comes to governing a country. It is first and foremost an economic role. Ardern failed. I couldn’t care less what gender our leaders are. I just want them to stop ruining this country.

I really hope women and men will vote for policies and not for gender, ethnicity, gender identity or superficial packaging created by candidates’ PRs and image stylists.

I doubt if this analysis will win any prizes or votes. Voters can plainly see the damage that six years of Labour-Green government has done to New Zealand. There is a groundswell for change or disaster beckons.

The reason we’re in this mess is because people voted on personality rather than competence.

