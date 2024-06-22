Patricia Jones's parents bought The Pink House at Mount Maunganui in the 1960s and the family has no plans to sell. Photo / Alex Cairns

Two modest homes sit side-by-side in the shadow of Mauao within the prime real estate of Mount Maunganui’s golden triangle. Neighbouring families have each owned a property for more than five decades, even as many of the seaside village’s original baches were replaced with apartments and modern mansions. But despite rateable values in the millions, these homeowners have no interest in selling. Catherine Sylvester discovers the story behind ‘The Pink House’ and its long-standing neighbour.

Stepping into Mount Maunganui’s “The Pink House” is like taking a step back in time. The blue-patterned wallpaper in one of three bedrooms has hung there for decades, the kitchen boasts a Formica table and many of the pictures on the walls belonged to the owner’s mother.

The Jones whānau has called this 809sq m property “the family bach” since patriarch Ken bought it from neighbours in Ngātea in 1969 for $11,500. Sitting in the suburb’s golden triangle between Mauao and Hopukiore (Mt Drury), its rateable value (RV) is now $3,570,000 but the family has no intention of selling.

Patricia Jones and her three siblings have controlled the fate of the holiday house since their father died two-and-a-half years ago.

“I don’t want to sell, but I’m only a quarter share,” she said.

“I think everyone feels the same.”

The local lawyer said they had all had wonderful times there together and looked forward to many more.

“The kaupapa of the place is to remain a family bach for friends and family to have that experience.”

The interior of "The Pink House" has remained largely untouched since the Jones family bought it in the 60s. Photo / Alex Cairns

The house was built in the 1950s and very little has been modified since the Jones family bought it.

“Dad changed the kitchen [around 2015] and we weren’t very happy about it,” said Patricia.

“We wanted it as it was.”

Other changes include a modernisation of the laundry including the removal of the stone tub where her children, nieces, and nephews were bathed when young.

Patricia said the family still comes together at the house for celebrations or Christmas and it is occupied every weekend throughout the summer months.

“At New Year, there’s a lot of people and lots of tents in the back and friends of the young grandchildren.”

The home has a floor area of 77sq m, and the lawns have served as prime parking spots for friends. The entrepreneurial children of the family have put money aside for university by charging $5 per car, Patricia said.

‘It’s a magical place’

Patricia was in her teens when her family bought the house.

“It was just paradise.”

It was exciting to visit from their farm in Ngātea due to the proximity of shops and the beach.

Describing "The Pink House" as a magical place, the family intends to keep it for the next generation to enjoy as long as possible. Photo / Alex Cairns

She said the family intended to keep “The Pink House” for the next generation to enjoy for as long as possible.

“It’s a magical place.”

Although much had changed in the surrounding neighbourhood over the decades, Patricia said one of her favourite things to do still was sit on the deck and watch the world go by.

‘It’s like watching TV’

Next door, neighbour Brian Soanes grew up visiting the home his mother bought as a holiday house in the Mount next door to “The Pink House”. He believes she bought it for around £1300 to £1600 in the early 1960s.

When his mother and sister passed away, Brian bought his nieces’ shares of the house, moved in permanently eight years ago, and “did it up a bit”.

He too enjoyed time on his front porch.

“It’s like watching TV out here.”

Brian Soanes in the home his mother bought in the early 60s and where he now lives permanently. Photo / Alex Cairns

With a land area of 556sq m and a floor area of 129sq m the property has an RV of $2,540,000, but Brian said he was “not going anywhere”.

He has one son and said the family came to the house for Christmas and New Year.

Being neighbourly, Brian kept an eye on the “The Pink House” during times it was unoccupied and said he would continue to do so.

Catherine Sylvester is a multimedia journalist at the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has a background in feature writing, radio and television, and has taught media at a tertiary level.















