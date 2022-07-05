Orangapani Reserve will get a trial pump track and basketball half-court. Photo / NZME

A trial pump track and basketball half-court will be installed at The Lakes' Orangapani Reserve.

The pump track will be installed later this week and available to use from next week.

Tauranga City Council spaces and places director Paul Dunphy said the additions were in response to community feedback about the lack of recreational opportunities for older children, and the need for recreational improvements at the Lakes.

Dunphy said it would trial the 79-meter pump modular track at the reserve, monitor the use and get community feedback before deciding if it will become a permanent facility.



The basketball court will be sized for three-on-three games, measuring 17 metres by 13 metres.

Both amenities will be built near the existing playground.

A picnic table, seating, drinking fountain, bike racks and shade will also be installed in the reserve.

A community fun day is planned for September at Orangapani Reserve to celebrate the new amenities.

Works at the reserve are part of the Recreation at the Lakes project, one of the council's parks projects, which also include work at Kulim Park, Kopurererua Valley Reserve and plans for a destination skate park in Mount Maunganui and an upgrade of the playground at Ila Park in Ohauiti.