The Hub Te Puke is new name for EmpowermentNZ

EmpowermentNZ has been renamed The Hub Te Puke. General manager Scott Nicholson is pictured with the new logo.

EmpowermentNZ has a new name and a new identity, but pretty much everything else has stayed the same.

Now known as The Hub Te Puke, the organisation still provides the town's food bank, social services, a range of regular group meetings and a breakfast club three mornings a week.

General manager Scott Nicholson says while the name EmpowermentNZ reflected the purpose of the organisation, there was nothing to link it to Te Puke.

''We wanted to really describe what the hub is in terms of what it represents in the community and really place us within Te Puke, because that really is where we do work and the community that we serve,'' he says.

The change was partly in response to feedback.

''When people first encountered the name [EmpowermentNZ] they had no idea what it was or what role we play in the community. The Hub on some levels still begs the question, but people on the whole have more of an idea of it generally being a community centre.''

Scott says the renaming is an opportunity to let people know about the Jocelyn St-based organisation.

''There is a very definite message that we've got a whole range of services coming out of that building,'' he says, ''as well as expanding people's understanding of what it is we do.''

He says the new look has been received well.

''We've had a lot of positive feedback on it, which has been great, and it's really given us the opportunity to elevate our visibility within the community.''

Short term, Scott wants to add in-house counselling services.

''That's the biggest thing that we get inquiries about other than housing, and we are also exploring what role we play within, I guess, the housing needs within the community. Not so much around provision, but how we work with others and facilitate people and connect people with housing.''

In 2016, EmpowermentNZ was established by a group of people from the community and churches to address the gaps in the social services available.

Social workers have developed a bi-cultural model of practice to ensure all clients and visitors are treated with respect and sensitivity in an environment dedicated to 'best practice' in all areas of work.

All members of the community are welcome at The Hub Te Puke, says Scott.

Services:

Breakfast cafe

Monday - 8am-10m

Wednesday - 8am-10am

Friday - 8am-10am

Food bank and social services

Monday - 10am-2pm

Tuesday - 10pm-2pm

Wednesday - 10am-12pm

Friday - 10am-noon