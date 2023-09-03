The Club Katikati on the corner of State Highway 2 and Henry Rd.

The Club Katikati on the corner of State Highway 2 and Henry Rd.

The Club Katikati is relaunching after a difficult year of change and uncertainty.

The Club Katikati (previously known as the Katikati RSA and Citizens Club) closed its doors in July, and it was thought it would have to be put into liquidation.

But members preferred the club go into recess.

During the month in recess, new president Terri McClintock says much time was spent investigating funds and subaccounts.

“We’ve been doing a lot of amalgamating and making sure that we have the funds to pay our debts. It turns out the money was there.

“With pencil-sharpening and the massive enthusiasm of the Katikati community and members, The Club Katikati is relaunching this week.”

Terri says changes to the club have been “transformational”.

“Hopefully, we will encourage members from all ages to join and use the fantastic facilities. We invite the community to come in on Thursday and Friday for our re-opening and see what is available.”

The Henry Rd venue was rebranded as The Club Katikati after a year or two of struggling, especially after Covid-19 restrictions and lockdowns. Like many RSAs across the country, memberships had dropped off and clubs started taking new approaches. The rebranding was in order to preserve the facility for its future and the community.

Katikati RSA Charitable Trust has ownership of the clubrooms, as well as the carpark and village on Binnie Rd.

The club has close to 500 members, and they want to encourage more to check out the benefits of joining. They’d love to see younger members as well.

“With signing up, you have access to over 300 clubs in New Zealand. The membership fee for the remainder of the year has been reduced to $25. This gives members access to our subclubs of snooker, eight-ball, darts and other member activities. Also, if you have a club that would benefit from a new home base, come talk to us.”

It is a members’ club, but the public can be signed in if they’d like to check things out.

There is also a kids’ club for younger members.

They are hoping to have the restaurant up and running again soon and would like to hear from anyone interested in operating a restaurant there to make contact.

“Once we have the initial start-up, we will be exploring ways of re-opening our restaurant. Also, we are looking at starting up again our very popular quiz and bingo nights. So, watch this space.”

The opening days are Thursday and Friday from 3.30pm. There will be a sausage sizzle on Thursday and live entertainment on Friday night (starting at 7.30pm), and snacks are available. Raffles will be run both nights.

The Details

What: The Club Katikati relaunch

Where: The Club Katikati, corner SH2 and Henry Rd

When: September 7-8 from 3.30pm