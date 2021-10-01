The 90% Project: Team NZ skipper Peter Burling on why he got vaccinated

Peter Burling pictured in the Viaduct Basin after Emirates Team New Zealand won the 36th America's Cup this year. Photo / NZME

"No sweat at all!"

That's how Team NZ skipper Peter Burling has described getting the Covid-19 jab.

And on how it compares with doing a press conference with America's Cup arch-rival Jimmy Spithill?

"They're both easy."

Peter Burling is one of the first international athletes to be a part of NZME's 90% Project - a campaign aiming to get 90 per cent of eligible Kiwis vaccinated by Christmas.

Burling told the Bay of Plenty Times Weekend he got vaccinated because his sailing career involved a lot of international travel.

"It was important I had a defence against the virus.

"I also feel the responsibility not to spread the virus and protect others around me."

Our "team of 5 million" eliminated Covid-19 in Aotearoa last year, he said.

Now it was time to "come together" and "protect ourselves, our whānau and communities from Delta so we can safely get back to normal life".

Burling said Covid-19 had impacted his personal life due to being overseas.

"New Zealand's MIQ has prevented us from coming home between overseas competitions, so we've largely been out of the country most of the year.

"It's been tough not seeing family and friends as much as I'd like to but we're making the most of video chat and staying connected the best we can."

The pandemic also affected Burling's career and competition schedule, which he described as "pretty full-on".

"With the 2020 Olympic Games being pushed out a year, it resulted in us defending the America's Cup and representing New Zealand at the Tokyo Olympic Games just a few months later.

"It wasn't our typical regatta build-up or competition year ... but we gave it our all and are really happy with both results."

Burling said he was based in the United Kingdom and Europe competing with the New Zealand SailGP team until the end of the year.

"It's awesome to see all the fans out and about enjoying the SailGP events over here."

Having been on the other side of the world for a couple of months, Burling said it was "great to see the world move forward and learn to live with Covid-19".

"Regular testing, vaccine passports and mask-wearing in public places feels perfectly natural now."