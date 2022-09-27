Thames Valley recorded their fifth win in a row in the Heartland Championship game in Whitianga. Photo Supplied/ Don MacKay

Thames Valley recorded their fifth win in a row in the Heartland Championship game in Whitianga. Photo Supplied/ Don MacKay

Thames Valley's Swamp Foxes beat North Otago 26-21 at Mercury Bay Sports Park, in Whitianga on Saturday, in round 6 of the Bunnings Heartland Championship.

The victory was the team's fifth win in a row. Though the Foxes were never behind in the game, the victory was not totally secured until the final whistle was blown.

The opening 30 minutes of the game were scoreless. In the final 10 minutes of the first half, Foxes scored two tries and North Otago converted their try for Foxes to lead 12-7 into the break.

A dazzling first 10 minutes of the second half saw the home side bounce out to a seemingly insurmountable 26-7 lead.

However, North Otago did not make the huge journey from their base in Oamaru to Whitianga without giving their all, and they closed the score line to 26-21 with two converted tries.

There were still 14 minutes of the game remaining but gutsy defence meant Thames Valley held on for the victory.

This Saturday, the Swamp Foxes travel to Gisborne to play the proud Poverty Bay who are languishing in the lower reaches of this championship.