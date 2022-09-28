Jay Hogan talking about his inspiration Photo NZME/Jim Birchall

The Thames Public Art Trust (TPAT) showcased the installation of two pieces of work by local artists on September 17.

Trust patron and Coromandel artist Michael Smither's Colour Harmonics: Homage to Richard Pearse, a nod to the famous aviator, created in 2012, was reinstated on the Bourke St reclamation after being damaged last year in bad weather.

According to TPAT chairman Paul Silvester, Smither had a long association with the late Ivan Mudrovcich, an auto engineer who faithfully replicated the Richard Pearse plane that flew back In 1903 on his farm in Timaru. Smither considered that the patient engineering research of the original flying machine was akin to his own study of sound and light which culminated in his theory of colour harmonics.

At the Campbell Street Reserve, the installation of a second piece, Untitled by Jay Hogan, was celebrated. Facing the Thames Hills at the junction between Pollen St and Campbell St, "is an appropriate place, as this where Jay found solace recovering from an injury", said Silvester.

Hogan's skills are in stainless steel welding, and he left the lightweight sculpture untitled, "as the viewers themselves bring their own interpretation", said Silvester.

Hogan said, "There are multiple reasons I chose this place, the copper reflection on the pohutakawa and this tree that blooms purple - I think the contrast is going to be absolutely magical."

Silvester said the reserve of native trees frames the artwork making a peaceful space for contemplation, and the council will soon replace the reserves' picnic table with disability-friendly furniture.

"When I was creating this sculpture I was going through rehabilitation for head trauma", said Hogan, who looks to Christchurch artist Graham Bennett as a source of inspiration.

"Graham Bennett, he does these amazing pieces, the capacity is massive - and I wanted to dream big.

"I was on a spiritual journey and ended up in Christchurch and saw this magical piece, and I thought one day, I'm going to produce something along these lines and gift it forward to the youth of Thames and share it with the community."

Hogan acknowledged that his own trials and tribulations have allowed him to "pass on wisdom" to the area's young artists.

TPAT received funding from Creative Coromandel and the Thames Community Board, and more sculptures, as part of the Hauraki Rail Trail will be revealed for public viewing in the near future.