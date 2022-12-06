Thames Coromandel arts community under the spotlight

Creative Coromandel recently held a Mix & Mingle event in Thames. Photo / Supplied

Creative Coromandel/He Mana Toi Moehau Trust, the Thames Coromandel district-wide trust set up to support the arts sector, wants to hear from the creatives in the peninsula’s communities and learn what their needs are for the future.

The trust was set up in 2016 to implement the Coromandel Arts and Creative Industries Strategy, which was developed in conjunction with Thames-Coromandel District Council. This strategy is now due for review, and after three years of Covid impacts, Creative Coromandel is keen to hear how the arts sector has fared and how best to support the creative community.

The review process will start with a survey delivered through the Creative Coromandel database and continue in February next year with community consultations in each of the five TCDC ward areas.

Some of the issues raised during the 2015 consultations which generated the initial strategy were: the need for co-ordination and resourcing of events, publicity, marketing and promotions, facility improvement, public art, professional development, funding and sponsorship, art in education, and supporting a diverse community while maintaining the individual character of each region.

The consultation process aims to measure the success of the implementation of the strategy, identify changing needs around the district and examine the relevance of the aims of the strategy against the current social and economic climate.

Fiona Cameron, chairwoman of Creative Coromandel, says: “Our arts communities on the Coromandel are resilient and have a long history of being rich and diverse in their creative industries”.

She adds: “This doesn’t mean they do not need support from us at Creative Coromandel and from our local government, TCDC. We want to hear from our artistic communities about what’s working, and not working or what they see is needed and will work better for them.”

Fiona Cameron, chairwoman of Creative Coromandel. Photo / Supplied

After the strategy is reviewed and amended, it is hoped each area will draw up priority action plans to support artistic and creative growth for both community wellbeing and economic development.

The Coromandel Arts and Creative Industries Strategy can be found on both the TCDC website and the Creative Coromandel website https://creativecoromandel.co.nz/. Visit the Creative Coromandel website to find out more about the Coromandel arts community and be listed on their database to receive newsletters, event information and to participate in the review survey.

For more information contact Jan Wright, District Arts Manager, Creative Coromandel, jan@creativecoromandel.co.nz or Hilary Falconer hilary_falconer@yahoo.com