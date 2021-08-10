Temporary car park planned for Dive Crescent, Tauranga

The former Iron Design factory and design shop at 14 Dive Crescent has been demolished. Photo / George Novak

The demolition of a Tauranga building is paving the way for a temporary parking site.

The former Iron Design factory and design shop at 14 Dive Crescent is in the final stages of being demolished, after which Tauranga City Council plans to use the site for parking.

Community services general manager Gareth Wallis said the building was issued an earthquake-prone building notice in 2011.

"Significant repair/cost is required to bring the building up to spec, so council decided to demolish the building rather than repair it," he said.

"Works started two weeks ago. Final stages of the demolition are planned for this week."

A digger was on site on Monday to pull the rest of the building down.

Wallis said setting up the temporary car park involved extending the paid car parking area to allow for another 16 parking bays, along with another entrance/exit.

This work is expected to take four weeks to complete.

"Council is also working in partnership with the Otamataha Trust to implement other short-term improvements to the wider Dive Cr area," he said.

"This includes planning for how we can better utilise both sides of the road, and whether or not the Cargo Shed can be re-opened for community use. Following that work, we will commence a longer-term plan for how this area can become part of an improved city centre."