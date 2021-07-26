New name and facilities for Maketu reserve

The site is along the Kaituna River, 5.5km from Maketū. Photo / Supplied

The site is along the Kaituna River, 5.5km from Maketū. Photo / Supplied

A popular piece of land near Maketū will soon be called Otaiparia Reserve.

The name change, from 83 Ford Rd, and a concept plan to develop the coastal site was formally adopted by Western Bay of Plenty District Council's Policy Committee.

The site is along the Kaituna River, 5.5km from Maketū.

The land was bought by the council for community use in 2016 because of its strategic location, connecting to the Tauranga Eastern Link Cycleway and Bay of Plenty Regional Council land along the Kaituna River.

The land includes Tukotahi Marae, a boat ramp, jetty and a carpark area.

The council's Reserves and Facilities Manager Peter Watson said the site was much loved and well used by recreational boat owners, local clubs and organisations, including the Maketu Coastguard and Maketu Hoe Waka Club.

"The community have rallied behind these organisations, and we're happy to have the concept plan approved so we can develop the area and include a few more amenities that everyone can enjoy."

Watson said the community had also given their support for the name change to Otaiparia Reserve.

"Otaiparia is the name historically used to refer to the area by Tangata Whenua. This name recognises the site's cultural significance and reflects on its coastal location."

The approved concept plan allows for Maketu Coastguard to develop their own building on site which will be used for water safety education and training. The plan also provides for Maketu Hoe Waka Club's continued use and development of the site and improvement of their waka launching facilities.

The existing green space will be maintained for the public to use as a large multi-use open space for recreation and community events.

New facilities will include additional boat trailer parking and public toilets at a central location.