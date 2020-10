The scene of Wednesday's crash on Westmorland Rise. Photo / File

A 19-year-old man remains in hospital after being critically injured in a Tauranga crash.

Police were called to Westmorland Rise in Bethlehem about 10.30am yesterday after a single vehicle crashed off the road.

The man was freed by Fire and Emergency NZ staff and taken to Tauranga Hospital by ambulance with critical injuries.

A Bay of Plenty District Health Board spokesman said today the man was stable in a ward.