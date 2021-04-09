Tect rescue helicopter makes 7 Easter missions

The Tect Rescue helicopter was kept busy during the four-day Easter weekend. Photo / Supplied

The Tect Rescue helicopter was kept busy during the four-day Easter weekend. Photo / Supplied

The Tect Rescue Helicopter undertook seven emergencies over the Easter weekend holiday.

A father and son were involved in a motor vehicle crash in Athenree Gorge on Good Friday and were flown to Tauranga Hospital with various injuries.

The onboard intensive care paramedic assessed and cared for the 46-year-old father and his 7-year-old son.

A 22-year-old female suffered a concussion because of a fall and was flown from Matakana Island to Tauranga Hospital for treatment.

An elderly 83-year-old man, who sustained neck and head injuries in a fall, was flown in a time-critical flight from the Coromandel town of Tairua.

The patient was transported by ambulance to the Tairua rugby field to meet the incoming helicopter and was flown to Waikato Hospital.

The remaining flights were inter-hospital transfers from various regional hospitals for medical emergencies because of a stroke, brain bleed, cardiac and shortness of breath.