TECT rescue helicopter carries out 26 missions in September

The month of September saw the TECT rescue helicopter crew carry out 26 missions.

These included 12 inter-hospital transfers, 5 medicals, 6 rescues, and 3 motor vehicle accidents.

The onboard crew was seen in locations such as Ōpōtiki, Waihi, and Whakatāne during the month, carrying out life-saving missions to patients in need.

The month commenced with the TECT rescue helicopter being tasked to transport a patient in her 20s experiencing pregnancy complications from Tauranga Hospital on September 2. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital.

The same day, the helicopter was sent to Waihi for a patient suffering from a medical event following a fall at their home. The onboard crew transported the patient to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Saturday, September 4, the TECT rescue helicopter onboard crew was sent to help a patient in their 40s suffering a medical event. They took the patient to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Sunday, September 12 the helicopter helped a male patient in his 50s suffering a medical event on a farm in Matatā. The onboard crew took the patient to Rotorua Hospital for further treatment.

The following day, a female patient in her 50s who had suffered a medical event was flown from Tauranga Hospital to Auckland Hospital for further treatment.

On Tuesday, September 14, the TECT rescue helicopter was called to Waihi for a female patient in her 50s suffering a medical event. The onboard crew flew the patient to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

The TECT rescue helicopter at a cardiac event in Ōpōtiki. Photo / Supplied

On Friday, September 17 at about 4pm the helicopter was tasked to take a young boy from Tauranga Hospital to Starship Hospital. The boy had sustained injuries from playing tag rugby at school. Flown with his mother, he had sustained internal injuries.

The crew responded to two motorcycle accidents in one day. On Saturday, September 18, the onboard crew was tasked to Manawahe, a rural area south of Matatā, for a male patient in his 60s who had sustained injuries following a motorbike accident involving another car. The patient was flown to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

Later that night, the TECT rescue helicopter was dispatched to a motorbike accident near Ohauiti, Tauranga. A male in his fifties had sustained injuries when he came off his motorbike. He was transported to Tauranga Hospital.

The following day saw the helicopter sent to Whakatāne Hospital to help a man in his 50s suffering a serious medical condition. The patient was flown to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

The onboard crew was then tasked to Ōpōtiki for a man in his 40s suffering a serious cardiac event. The patient was RSI'd and flown to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

On Sunday, September 26, the TECT rescue helicopter was dispatched to the lower Kaimai's for a male patient in his 40s who had sustained injuries to his hand following an incident. The onboard crew flew the patient, along with his wife, to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Tuesday, September 28 the helicopter returned to Waihi for a female patient in her 60s suffering a medical event. The onboard crew flew the patient to Tauranga Hospital for further care.

