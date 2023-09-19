Western Bay of Plenty District Council Deputy Mayor John Scrimgeour. Photo / Andrew Warner

A Te Puke-based whānau health and social services organisation, the Ngā Kākano Foundation, will receive $3000 from the Western Bay of Plenty District Council’s Community Matching Fund.

The funding will help progress a creative mural incorporating local pūrakau for their Jellicoe St public entrance.

“This project will help us to reestablish our public presence and encourage better access to our services,” says Ngā Kākano communications co-ordinator Candice Donner.

“It will also help strengthen relationships between our rangatahi and kaumātua as they’ll be working together to bring our Māori heritage to life.”

The council has announced several successful recipients of this year’s Community Matching Fund.

The grants range from $1000 to $10,000, with $160,000 in total spread across 45 not-for-profit groups and organisations.

From native plants, weeding equipment, bait stations and a new trailer to murals, websites, support services and engaging rangatahi through skateboarding – these are just a few of the projects that have been given a financial boost.

The fund is made up of a $100,000 general fund for social, recreational and cultural initiatives, and $60,000 for environmental projects.

This year, 13 groups from the environmental fund and 32 from the general fund were selected, the council says.

Western Bay of Plenty Deputy Mayor John Scrimgeour, a fund selection panel member, says community groups are vital to our way of life in the Western Bay.

“These groups do incredible mahi caring for our people and the environment, and the Community Matching Fund is one way the council can support groups with extra funding to get their initiatives over the line.”

“Thanks to everyone who applied - we received so many great applications, and the selection panel had a tough job narrowing them down to ensure a spread of projects across the district,” says John.

“We’re excited to see the projects come to life and make a real difference to our communities over the coming year.”

The selection panel is made up of council staff, Scrimgeour and councillors Murray Grainger and Allan Sole.

Predator Free Waihī Beach is another one of the successful groups and is set to receive $6728 of the environmental fund.

Group co-ordinator Pip Coombes says the funds will go towards the purchase of a new canopy trailer.

“This trailer will help our predator-trapping teams and Dot Watch volunteers to move heavy predator traps and bird protection equipment to identified sites. This will enable us to continue our work driving out pests and protecting our natives.

“[A] huge thank you to the council’s Community Matching Fund - without their support, we would struggle to meet our objectives and protect our precious taonga.”

To see the full list of recipients, click here.