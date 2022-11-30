Tai Chi Internal Arts will once again be part of the Seeka Te Puke Christmas float parade. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

If there was any doubt that Christmas was just around the corner, then it should be dispelled on Saturday.

The Seeka Te Puke Christmas float parade is a sure-fire sign that it’s nearly that time of year again - and after a December with no parade last year, organisers are looking forward to a bumper event in 2022.

The parade will start at 11am on Saturday, with little changing in terms of route - leaving from in front of Te Puke Memorial Hall then doing two laps of the town centre.

The theme this year is For the Love of Vehicles, with a wide range already confirmed including a steampunk Morgan three-wheeler, a Mini previously owned by Denny Hulme, a 1944 Willys Jeep plus a selection of speedway cars.

“It’s looking like it’s going to be a fantastic line-up with all the different vehicles and floats,” says EPIC Te Puke marketing manager Rebecca Larsen.

The parade will also see the newly spruced up reindeer pulling Santa’s sleigh having their great reveal.

Last year, with the parade cancelled, EPIC Te Puke introduced Christmas Town - a chance to decorate their home or business premises. It was such a hit that it will also run again this year.

There are prizes up for grabs and anyone wanting to take part can register their entry at Te Puke Online before December 10.

If the weather prevents the parade taking place on December 3, it will be postponed to December 10.



