Te Puke, with home advantage, seeking first cricket silverware of the season

Te Puke Cricket Club co-captain Iman Nahal (left).

Cricket

Te Puke have home advantage in the Bay of Plenty Cup title decider this weekend.

The final will see the handing over of the first silverware of the 2023-34 season with top qualifier Flying Mullet Te Puke hosting Bond & Co Mount Maunganui at Te Puke Domain for the two day final.

Mount Maunganui will be chasing their ninth Bay of Plenty Cup since the competition was established in 2008.

Te Puke co-captain Iman Nahal says he believes the home team can triumph in the final.

“The current season has been very successful with everyone contributing both on and off the field,” he says.

“My expectations are that everyone is willing to contribute at training and help their peers improve every week, which has showed in our results.”

When asked about game winners, Te Puke’s co-leader went on to say: “Our team’s key player is bowler Tasman Carsons who has taken 27 wickets in the first half of the season.”

Mount captain Ben Pomare says the club’s players have been adjusting well to the new format and playing some tough cricket.

“Obviously [the goal] is to come out on top on Sunday, but for us it is more than turning up and doing what we do each week. We have been building well, but nothing changes our fundamentals that we have done each week.

“In past years we have had a strong presence in the Bay team, but for us it’s about 11 guys buying into winning each week, which is more important than putting the focus on a couple of players.”

Te Puke strong-armed their way to the final without defeat, with four outright victories and three winning draws. Mount Maunganui arrived at the grand-final courtesy of four outright wins, one winning draw and two losses.

Bayleys Bay of Plenty Cup standings (Final): Te Puke 107, Mount Maunganui 93, Cadets 90, Geyser City 85, Greerton 72, Central Indians 48, Pāpāmoa 46, Lake Taupō 44, Tauranga Boys’ College 25.



