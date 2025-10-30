Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Te Puke to get $96 million wastewater plant using first-of-its-kind technology

SunLive
3 mins to read

The new plant will replace the 1987-built Te Puke Wastewater Treatment Plant. Photo / Western Bay of Plenty District Council

The new plant will replace the 1987-built Te Puke Wastewater Treatment Plant. Photo / Western Bay of Plenty District Council

A $96 million wastewater treatment plant will be built in Te Puke - the Western Bay of Plenty District Council’s largest-ever capital project.

The new facility will replace the 1987-built Gordon St facility, which the council says is no longer big enough for Te Puke’s growing population or able to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save