Quayside owns 60 hectares of land in the consented business park. The total developable area is 148 hectares, with much of that land owned privately by multiple landowners.
Quayside chief executive Lyndon Settle said the vision from the start was for Rangiuru Business Park to be an “intergenerational industrial land development” that provided employment opportunities and economic growth for the region.
“The foresight and close cooperation of local leaders means the vision of an industrial development that supports a liveable local and regional community is now a reality.”
The project had faced significant hurdles including the Global Financial Crisis, environment court appeals, the Covid pandemic and rising construction costs and interest rates, he said.
The Government funding was a catalyst for the earthworks commencing in 2021, said Settle.
“Four years later, close collaboration between seven lead contractors has created jobs for up to 200 workers during construction, with each additional stage of construction expected to deliver between $16m and $55m of economic benefit to the Western Bay of Plenty District.”
Minister Jones said the $18 million was at one level a drop in the bucket, but if it helped to “de-risk the kaupapa” then it was a “judicious use” of crown funding.
“Often things don’t happen unless we’re prepared ourselves as politicians to take the risk.”
Jones said the Government wanted to continue working with local government, iwi and private partners to deliver projects.
Jones said he was first presented the project in 2018 and was grateful to see “concrete evidence” the project had been delivered.
“Especially when we learn that quite a lot of the mahi was undertaken by men and women who call this place home.”
Regional council chair Doug Leeder said the council had been a key supporter of the project working with Quayside and central government to provide low-cost financing.
“It is a privilege to be here today to celebrate another significant milestone in the Bay of Plenty’s growth journey with the Rangiuru Business Park. From its origins in the SmartGrowth strategy of 2004, Rangiuru is a cornerstone project for our region’s development.
It was a “collective effort” to get to this project milestone, said Leeder
He thanked everyone for their dedication and support to ensure the Bay of Plenty remained a “vital part of New Zealand’s growth story”.
Western Bay Mayor Denyer said the sub-region would not only benefit from jobs created at the business park, but it would support horticulture, manufacturing, warehousing and logistics in the area.