The cast and crew of Te Puke Repertory Society's production of The Vicar of Dibley.

Te Puke Repertory Theatre's production of The Vicar of Dibley opens this month, bringing the characters of the much-loved TV show to the LItt Park Theatre stage.

Here we get the chance to meet and learn a little bit about some of those involved:

Dick Brown

The character of Owen Newitt is an absolute cracker and I couldn't have wished for a better role to get me back into repertory. The Vicar of Dibley brings together an inspiring production team and a wonderful collection of actors, all adding up to be hugely entertaining and great fun.

Joe and Leigh Morris

During our time with Te Puke Repertory we have shared laughter, friendship and met a caring group of people who are always supportive no matter the role you have. It is not all work, there is a wonderful social atmosphere when shared dinners are held. We will continue to be with Te Puke Repertory to bring joy to the Te Puke community and the wider area.

Mary Williams

I feel privileged to be involved in this show, I am really enjoying the experience, and learning heaps working alongside the other actors. It is a great team, and we have lots of laughs along the way.

Rosie Torlesse

I came into the repertory family recently via an invitation from a friend to help out backstage. I'm really enjoying being a part of such a great community organisation but very happy to be in the wings rather than front and centre on stage.

Stacey Wylie

This is my first time being the lead in a play. Previously, I have done smaller roles on stage or have been stage manager, working behind the scenes so this is a big step up for me. Although it is a challenge as The Vicar of Dibley is someone that everyone knows and loves, I am having a lot of fun exploring the role of Geraldine and working with the rest of this talented cast.

Steve Buys

Steve is originally from South Africa. He has performed in Company Theatre's production of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof in Auckland, and in Detour Theatre's The Old People are Revolting. Steve is very excited about performing in Te Puke, and assures us he is nowhere near as grumpy as the character he will be playing!

Gordon Cliff

It is so much fun to be working with a great group of people and to be a part of a show that is humorous, both on and off stage. The Vicar of Dibley is a must-see play with a wonderful message that is so in keeping with the season.

Jack Brawn

I got a call to audition for a role. I asked: "Is it for an idiot?" The answer, "Yes". My reply, "Right, I'm in!"

There will be performances on each Tuesday to Saturday evening between November 29 and December 10, with Saturday matinees at 2pm.

Tickets are available from Giftrapt in Te Puke or through eventspronto.co.nz