When Christine married a farmer and had three children in three years, she started playing bridge once a week to get out of the house. She got “absolutely, totally hooked and addicted” to the competition, the logic, the social aspect and the winning.
Christine, 72, said it was uncommon to see family members play together, with plenty of husbands and wives and the occasional father-and-son team.
The mother-daughter duo was even more rare, and she had not played or heard about any overseas, but said there was one up in Auckland they were “great friends” with.
She had seen family partnerships fall apart, with some fighting “cat and dog” and she wondered how they went home in the same car together.
“In a family, you do cut to the chase a bit. You’re not quite as polite.”
But Jenna and Christine developed strategies and systems to mitigate tension, including “a quiet time” before the match and not talking until their “debrief sessions” post-game. They learned early on not to criticise each other at the table.
“If you’ve made a mistake, you don’t want to give the opposition the psychological advantage of knowing that,” she said.
They had to learn how to “weather the bad boards,” especially when playing at an international level, which also meant travelling together.
Jenna said being in a team with Christine meant she had her mother’s unconditional love and she also had the peace of mind her mother would forgive her if she made mistakes.