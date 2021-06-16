Te Puke marae central in Covid-19 vaccine rollout with Ngā Mataapuna Oranga mobile clinic

Joyce (left) and Theo Ruland, Mihi Manukau, Nan Ponga and Clem Tapsell awaiting their vaccine in Maketū. Photo / Leah Tebbutt

Marae throughout the Te Puke area are leading the way for the kaupapa of saving lives.

Mobile Covid-19 vaccination clinics are touring the area ensuring local koeke (elders) can receive their dose in a way that is comfortable to them.

Last year marae were used as Covid-19 testing stations, and more recently a space for the influenza vaccine. People had become used to marae offering health-related services, said Ngā Mataapuna Oranga PHO clinical performance manager Carliza Patuawa.

"It's about taking it to a place they feel comfortable. A lot of our whānau want to come here because it is closer to them, and what had happened as a result of Covid they got used to services being offered at the marae so we want to continue that service.

"People just felt good and they have said it was relaxing and they will be promoting their whānau to come and get the vaccine."

Susan Baine receiving her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at Hei Marae. Photo / Leah Tebbutt

Speaking at the soft launch of the vaccination clinic at Hei Marae in Manoeka, Patuawa said it was a large "at-risk" community, and was part of the reason she had chosen that space.

Patuawa said the continuity of care wasn't "quite there" at general practices, hence Ngā Mataapuna Oranga had partnered with other trusts, including Te Manu Toroa and Ngā Kākano, to deliver the mobile clinic.

Maketū Hauora chief executive Shontell Peawini said the organisation was working with both Ngā Mataapuna Oranga and Poutiri Trust to vaccinate whānau in the mobile clinics.

"We have registered well over 100 people so far, over multiple days. For a small community that is huge because it is the over-65 age group."

Peawini said the mobile clinics made the vaccination accessible to whānau who would otherwise have to venture into town. Plus, Peawini didn't have the capacity to roll it out so the partnerships were a win for everyone.

"We don't have the clinical services like our own nurses or GPs. It is a great partnership having them there for us and vice versa.

"We're working together to make it accessible for whānau. We've opened our doors and they pop out with their nurses and mobile clinic while we are supporting whānau that come through."

If there are no underlying health conditions, you do not work on the frontline, and you are not over 65, you will not be able to receive the vaccine until group four is rolled out.

When asked what specific date this might be, neither the Bay of Plenty nor Lakes District Health Board could give a definitive answer.

Occupational health nurse Jacqui Medley holding the vaccine. Photo / George Novak

Bay of Plenty DHB Covid-19 incident controller Trevor Richardson said the rollout for those in group four aligned with the Ministry of Health's plan for the end of July.

Richardson said group three, those over 65 and those with relevant health conditions, was a large group and the DHB would need to pace its delivery.

"To date, approximately 11 per cent of our region's eligible population has received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

"The Bay of Plenty DHB vaccine rollout delivery is performing 160 per cent above its vaccination plan target, as of May 30 and we are pleased with progress. However, we know we have a big job ahead of us and we take this seriously."

At the beginning of the month

Covid-19 vaccinations were made available to everyone in the Russell area aged 15-plus — making it one of the first places in Northland to offer the jab to anyone who wants it.

The town's head start is the result of a partnership between Ngāti Hine Health Trust and the Russell branch of St John, plus a Northland District Health Board policy that allows towns of fewer than 1000 people to start their own vaccine rollout early.

Asked why this could not be done in the Bay of Plenty, Richardson said every DHB was different.

"For example, we started the vaccination programme in Te Kaha on May 11, and we took a whole-of-population approach to the community. This approach is a more equitable and practical one, particularly in those remote areas with higher Māori populations.

"For smaller areas, the logistics of mobilising a team are greater. So, we believe, in areas like Te Kaha this approach is more practical than breaking the population into sub-groups."

Richardson said he would take the same approach with the mobile outreach services and was considering other areas that may benefit from a similar programme.

The Bay of Plenty District Health Board has consistently met its targets over past months and has administered 11,000 more vaccinations than targeted.

However, the number of those who have been vaccinated that reside in their DHB area is significantly lower than those who have received their second dose.

In the Bay, 23,109 people have been vaccinated once compared with 9806 having the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

The Ministry of Health said the total number of vaccines administered in the DHB area will differ from the DHB population that has been vaccinated, because they may have been vaccinated in another area.

Richardson said there was no reason for the disparity between the two figures, although people's personal circumstance could stop them from receiving the second dose.

"When someone receives the first dose, they are generally booked into their second.

"However, like any appointment, that may need to be changed."

It was worth noting that as the DHB has moved to vaccinate group three, every week the number of people being vaccinated grows.

"That will explain most of the variant between first and second-dose numbers."