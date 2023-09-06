Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori 2023.

Next week is Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori/Māori Language week, and you can take part in associated activities thanks to Te Puke Library.

“We are excited to be having two guests joining us to celebrate Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori - Māori Language at Te Puke Library this year,” says Amanda-Jane McFadden, team leader at the library.

Everyone is welcome to come along to join in these events, says Amanda-Jane – no bookings are required.

During the week, there will also be te reo Māori activity sheets available in the library for customers to enjoy in the library or take home to share.

Rongoā rākau.

Tuesday September 12, 11am: Introduction to rongoā rākau with Kala Boyes

Rongoā rākau is a traditional Māori healing practice deeply rooted in the indigenous wisdom of Māori culture. Rongoā rākau encompasses the art of utilising native pants for therapeutic and holistic wellbeing purposes.

The library will be hosting registered ACC rongoā Māori vendor and mirimiri practitioner Kara Boyes, who will be running a session on tradition Māori healing.

Thursday September 14, 10.30am: Te reo storytelling by Attiya Andrews, incorporating sign kanguage

A storytime event with Attiya - listen to stories of Aotearoa enriched using New Zealand Sign Language and te reo Māori..