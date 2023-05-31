Nick de Hoog (centre) is helping with the collection of books for this year's Kiwicoast Lions book sale in June. He is flanked by Pat Cameron (left), Julie Gallagher, Anne Cole and Mary Jacobi. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

31 May, 2023 04:00 AM 2 mins to read

Nick de Hoog (centre) is helping with the collection of books for this year's Kiwicoast Lions book sale in June. He is flanked by Pat Cameron (left), Julie Gallagher, Anne Cole and Mary Jacobi. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

Members of Te Puke Kiwicoast Lions are beavering away in a rural shed sorting for the club’s annual book sale.

The sale takes place on June 23-25 in Te Puke Memorial Hall.

Books will be categorised, with sections for fiction, gardening, cooking, indoor and outdoor hobbies, royalty, supernatural, war, westerns, autobiographies, animals, religion, New Zealand, education, travel, children’s and teenagers’ books.

There will also be a table of old and collectable books.

As well as books there will be magazines CDs, DVDs, records, jigsaws and children’s games for sale.

The sale is the club’s major annual fundraiser. Money raised in previous book sales has gone to Te Puke Junior Football Club, Te Puke Gymsport and the Graeme Dingle Foundation, to be used for programmes in Te Puke schools, as well as to help fund Spirit of Adventure experiences and assist Te Puke Scouts with building renovations.

Organisers are expecting the usual early-morning queue of eager buyers outside Te Puke Memorial Hall ready for the 8am opening on Friday, June 23.

Lions International is a worldwide organisation of people who choose to serve their community by raising money to support people and communities in need. Its motto is “we serve”.

There are 1.4 million Lions worldwide who collectively belong to 50,000 clubs in 200-plus countries.

Members of Te Puke Kiwicoast Lions are proud to call themselves Lions and take great pride in being able to help clubs or individuals in our community who have a need.

The local club recently donated $1000 to the Te Puke Foodbank, $5000 to help with Cyclone Gabrielle recovery, and $6000 to the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter.

The club also financially supports guide dogs and hearing dogs, and helps schools get children to camps and helps fund sports teams.

The book fair is not the only fundraising event, other fun events are organised throughout the year.

“If you are trying to fundraise for a particular project, please get in touch with us. We may be able to help,” says president Maxine Shanks.

The club is also keen to hear from prospective new members, who can get in touch by email: kiwicoastlions@gmail.com



