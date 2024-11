Government to apologise to state abuse survivors, calls for improvements to the West Coast highway. Video / NZ Herald

Four people have been hurt in a crash near Te Puke this morning.

Police were notified at 7.20am that two cars had collided at/near the intersection of Te Puke Highway and Te Tumu Road, a spokeswoman said.

One person was reported to have serious injuries and was being taken to hospital.

Three people had minor injuries. The road was blocked.

A caller to the 0800 SUNLIVE news hotline said traffic was stalled on the highway, where it intersected with Maketu Rd.