Bay of Plenty Times

Te Puke GP Roger Ward retires after 43 years

5 minutes to read
Dr Roger Ward has retired after 43 years as a GP at Te Puke Medical Centre.

By
Stuart Whitaker

Stuart Whitaker is editor of the Te Puke Times

Dr Roger Ward began working at Te Puke Medical Centre in 1978 and retired at the end of last year.

He describes medicine in the mid-1980s as ranging from boring to frightening, to dangerous -

