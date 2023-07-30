Te Puke Forest & Bird is holding its annual sale on Friday.

Anyone looking to add some native bird-attracting plants to their garden might need to set the alarm early on Friday.

Te Puke Forest & Bird branch will be selling native plants outside Sunny’s on Jellicoe St from 8am.

The plant sale is the group’s annual fundraiser.

Patron Dorothy Mutton leads the way in growing plants throughout the year.

The stall will open until all the plants are sold.

“We look forward to seeing you there, and we will have information on the Forest & Bird Society, with journals and pamphlets to give away,” chairwoman Carole Long says.

Forest & Bird is celebrating 100 years of defending native plants and wildlife this year.

The Te Puke branch has been involved in several local campaigns.