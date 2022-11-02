The Hub Te Puke foodbank manager Clare Cooper.

The collection at this year's emergency services food drive may look a little different to past years.

Rather than tins of baked beans and spaghetti, rice and pasta, donors are being encouraged to think a little bit outside of the usual box.

Te Puke foodbank, run from The Hub in Jocelyn St, has been lucky enough to receive significant contributions of some of the staples.

"We've had a big factory contribution of baked beans and spaghetti, rice and pasta - so those are our really well-stocked areas," says foodbank manager Clare Cooper.

"We'll happily accept them [at the food drive] because sometimes it's just what people have got in their cupboard, but there are other things we really do need."

She says toiletries, including shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste and toothbrushes as well as washing powder and dish washing liquid are all needed.

"And coffee, we go through so much coffee plus Marmite and Vegemite and Christmassy things like jelly and custard - that kind of thing."

The food drive is on November 17 with Te Puke Volunteer Fire Brigade, St John Ambulance, the Ministry for Primary Industries and police all involved.

Some fresh produce can also be donated.

"Historically, we've asked for non-perishables, but things like some of the longer-lasting vegetables like potatoes and kumara that last several weeks [are welcome]. Long-life milk is another thing we can always use. But whatever we can get is wonderful."

There has been a big increase in the number of food parcels given out during the past 12 months.

"We've had a big year. Our first-time users are up 60-plus per cent, but our community's giving has just been phenomenal."

Clare says an amazing community and lots of prayer are the reasons the foodbank has been able to meet demand.

"We steward well and have zero waste.

"I went to [the Aotearoa Food Rescue Alliance] conference in Wellington and we are blessed, when you hear about other foodbanks struggling."

She is expecting a big Christmas.

"It was big last year, but I think it will be even bigger this year."

The foodbank has spread its area of coverage to include Pāpāmoa East and also supports the Harvest Church's weekly meal and helps stock several pataka kai around Te Puke, including one at The Hub. Any spare free school lunches, distributed by The Daily Charitable Trust, are left to be taken from the pataka kai.

"Sometimes we put 40kg a day through our pataka kai," says Clare.

The foodbank now has a walk-in chiller and a walk-in freezer, significantly increasing its storage capacity.

"The more that comes in, the more we can support other organisations."

As well as the food drive, The Hub is partnering with the community this year with Christmas boxes placed at various businesses and churches to collect food and Christmas gifts.

Social worker Faye Attwood says it is a way of giving more people the opportunity to donate.

The boxes will be at Mitre 10, Te Puke Anglican Church, Te Puke Presbyterian Church, Ray White Real Estate, Countrywide Real Estate, Farmlands, Farm Source, Wrightsons, Te Puke Baptist Church, The Harvest Church and First National Real Estate.