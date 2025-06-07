A man is due to appear in court after a person died following a crash in Te Puke, Western Bay of Plenty. Photo / NZME

A man is due to appear in court after a person died following a crash in the Western Bay of Plenty town of Te Puke.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Maniatutu Rd about 8.45pm on Tuesday.

It was not reported to police at the time and the passengers went home after the crash, a police spokesperson said.

About 4.30am the next day, the driver and the flatmate of one of the passengers found the man dead in their home.