A man is due to appear in court after a person died following a crash in Te Puke, Western Bay of Plenty. Photo / NZME
A man is due to appear in court after a person died following a crash in the Western Bay of Plenty town of Te Puke.
The single-vehicle crash happened on Maniatutu Rd about 8.45pm on Tuesday.
It was not reported to police at the time and the passengers went home
after the crash, a police spokesperson said.
About 4.30am the next day, the driver and the flatmate of one of the passengers found the man dead in their home.