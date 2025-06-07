Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Te Puke crash: Man to appear in court after fatal accident

SunLive
Quick Read

A man is due to appear in court after a person died following a crash in Te Puke, Western Bay of Plenty. Photo / NZME

A man is due to appear in court after a person died following a crash in Te Puke, Western Bay of Plenty. Photo / NZME

A man is due to appear in court after a person died following a crash in the Western Bay of Plenty town of Te Puke.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Maniatutu Rd about 8.45pm on Tuesday.

It was not reported to police at the time and the passengers went home

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times