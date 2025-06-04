Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash and the man's death. Photo / Mike Scott, File

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash and the man's death. Photo / Mike Scott, File

A man has been found dead at an address in the Western Bay of Plenty after being involved in a crash.

Police said they were called to an address in Te Puke by ambulance staff about 5.20am after the man was found dead.

“It was later discovered that he was involved in a crash last night.”

The single-vehicle crash happened on Maniatutu Rd and police were not alerted to the crash at the time, a spokesperson said.