A man has been found dead at an address in the Western Bay of Plenty after being involved in a crash.
Police said they were called to an address in Te Puke by ambulance staff about 5.20am after the man was found dead.
“It
A man has been found dead at an address in the Western Bay of Plenty after being involved in a crash.
Police said they were called to an address in Te Puke by ambulance staff about 5.20am after the man was found dead.
“It
A Tauranga shoplifter got two years for 37 charges since last year.