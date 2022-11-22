Colin Neal hands over a box of cans to Jodi Deacon on the Te Puke Emergency Services Food drive. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

A Bible verse sums up Clare Cooper’s before and after feelings about last week’s Emergency Services Food Drive in Te Puke.

Te Puke Foodbank is based at The Hub Te Puke in Jocelyn St and Clare is the manager.

She says before the drive, she thought the current economic situation would mean donations would be harder than normal to come by.

She was wrong - and, for that, she is apologetic.

“There is a scripture in the Bible saying ‘oh ye of little faith - why do you doubt?’ That was me last night,” she said on Friday.

With Te Puke Volunteer Fire Brigade, St John Ambulance, police and Ministry for Primary Industry officials all out collecting the previous evening, donations flooded in.

“I should know better than to doubt our community. I’m lost for words.”

Clare said it was impossible to say accurately exactly how much had been donated.

“But it’s just as good as in past years. Our community has stepped up again.”

The amount collected is crucial for the foodbank’s operation at what is traditionally a busy time of the year.

Eva Neal waits for the fire engine to stop so she can hand over her donation to the emergency services food drive. Photo / Stuart Whitaker





“It means our community will be looked after for Christmas and beyond,” said Clare.

She urged anyone who might need a hand to step forward.

“If you are in our community and you are struggling, please don’t struggle alone. Come and see us - we are a community that cares for one another.”

“There’s no shame in needing some help in today’s climate - please don’t sit at home and do without.”

Clare said she was heartened to see several young people out helping with last week’s collection as well as the emergency services staff.

For anyone who missed the collection, there are still opportunities to contribute.

Donations can be left at The Hub in Jocelyn St or in one of the donation boxes that are at churches and selected businesses around town.

There will also be a chance to give at Christmas in the Park on December 10.

“If people are looking for what they could still give, even a packet of jelly goes a long way to putting a smile on a kid’s face at Christmas - and it’s not an expensive option.”

A significant amount of cash was also donated to this year’s collection.

“We had people coming and saying, ‘we didn’t know what you wanted, so this [giving cash] was the best way to do it’, so what gaps we do have we will be able to fill.

“In tough times our community is as giving as it’s always been and every year it just moves me to tears, it just does,” said Clare.

■ Collection boxes are at Mitre 10, Te Puke Anglican Church, Te Puke Presbyterian Church, Ray White Real Estate, Countrywide Real Estate, Farmlands, Farm Source, Wrightsons, Te Puke Baptist Church, The Harvest Church and First National Real Estate