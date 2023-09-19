The cast of Footrot Flats – A Stage Musical range in age from 12 to those in their 70s.

Gathering a cast to play 18 characters has been a big undertaking for director Michelle Cliff, but Te Puke Repertory says it is thrilled to introduce the cast of Footrot Flats — A Stage Musical.

Based on the characters created by Murray Ball, book by Roger Hall, music by Philip Norman and lyrics by A.K. Grant, the show is full of original music and follows the age-old dilemma of town versus country.

Local musician Cindy Hill-Rennie has taken on the show’s musical direction and Footrot Flats promises to be a real crowd-pleaser.

Theatre stalwarts are joined by bright-eyed newbies ready to try out the stage at the Litt Park Theatre.

Te Puke Repertory says it is wonderful to have families involved in the cast and crew of the show.

The cast includes a father and son, two mothers and their daughters, a mother and son, and a couple of married couples.

Cast:

Dog – Caleb Pepperell

Wal – Glenn Ward

Aunt Dolly – Lynne Avery

Cheeky – Melissa McLaughlin

Jess – Lydia Williams-Stewart

Cooch – Zach Wylie

Pongo – Amber Gleeson

Dolores – Stacey Wylie

Cecil – Donald Sharp

Boris – Gordon Cliff

Major – Dick Brown

Horse – Ripeka Bell

Prince Charles – James Ward

Ewe 1 – Elizabeth Rose

Ewe 2 – Mary Hadcroft

Ewe 3 – Deborah Holton (absent from the photo)

Pew – Ava Jacobs

Man – Gordon Cliff