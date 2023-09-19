Gathering a cast to play 18 characters has been a big undertaking for director Michelle Cliff, but Te Puke Repertory says it is thrilled to introduce the cast of Footrot Flats — A Stage Musical.
Based on the characters created by Murray Ball, book by Roger Hall, music by Philip Norman and lyrics by A.K. Grant, the show is full of original music and follows the age-old dilemma of town versus country.
Local musician Cindy Hill-Rennie has taken on the show’s musical direction and Footrot Flats promises to be a real crowd-pleaser.
Theatre stalwarts are joined by bright-eyed newbies ready to try out the stage at the Litt Park Theatre.
Actors range in age from 12 to those in their 70s. Te Puke Repertory says it is wonderful to have families involved in the cast and crew of the show.
The cast includes a father and son, two mothers and their daughters, a mother and son, and a couple of married couples.
Cast:
Dog – Caleb Pepperell
Wal – Glenn Ward
Aunt Dolly – Lynne Avery
Cheeky – Melissa McLaughlin
Jess – Lydia Williams-Stewart
Cooch – Zach Wylie
Pongo – Amber Gleeson
Dolores – Stacey Wylie
Cecil – Donald Sharp
Boris – Gordon Cliff
Major – Dick Brown
Horse – Ripeka Bell
Prince Charles – James Ward
Ewe 1 – Elizabeth Rose
Ewe 2 – Mary Hadcroft
Ewe 3 – Deborah Holton (absent from the photo)
Pew – Ava Jacobs
Man – Gordon Cliff
- Footrot Flats is on from November 13-26. Tickets on sale in October through Eventspronto.