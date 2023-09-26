Poutiri Wellness Centre won big at the Te Puke Business Excellence Awards.

Poutiri Wellness Centre was the big winner at the Te Puke Business Excellence Awards on Friday last week.

The centre won the Trevelyan’s Pack & Cool Service Award, the Bennetts Proactive Supreme Award, and CEO Kirsty Maxwell-Crawford was named Te Puke EDG Leader of the Year.

Kirsty says the wins were “just incredible, and overwhelming for our team”.

She says it was a great night for everyone who was nominated and those who won.

“It was special for our team to realise that their hard work is also being seen across the community.

“We prefer to be supporting families in lots of different areas and we just tend to try and get on and do the best we can, so to take a bit of time out and enjoy the awards and enjoy the dinner, we really thought we were going along to support all the other incredible organisations and services and businesses that we get to work alongside in the community and provide support to.”

Over the years there has been a growth in the wellness centre’s presence and services it provides.

“We’ve been really intentional about enacting our belief that Te Puke deserves to have a range of services located in Te Puke delivered by Te Puke rather than people having to travel out of town.

“It’s been really intentional over the last couple of years to try to make sure there is a wide range of health and social services in Te Puke alongside, and in a way that is also complementary to the work that The Hub do, Ngā Kakano does and many other organisations do as well.”

“To us, the biggest blessing is to be able to serve a really incredible community.”

Kirsty says she appreciates the Leader of the Year award.

“But I also think that Te Puke is blessed with a large number of incredible leaders and leadership exists at all levels. I really appreciate the award, but also I do believe that we have a really significant number of leaders in our community that make Te Puke really special.”

Vicky Pilbrow was one of the awards judges.

“Passion and compassion is the Poutiri way to leading a community health organisation. Their passion is also about their vision. There is energy, excitement and enthusiasm in their organisation.

“Poutiri Wellness focuses on making a difference in our health sector and is articulated as a holistic wellness centre to make health, employment and wellness services more affordable and accessible for whānau.”





Te Puke EDG managing director Mark Boyle says the awards were another success.

“We had a high number of nominations and ended up with a solid number of finalists, particularly in the service sector and retail sector,” he says.

“The judges typically found things very close in terms of the quality of the businesses they viewed and judged and the people they met.”

He says despite the present conditions, the awards highlighted the strength of the local economy.

“As much as there are some difficult things in the economy, particularly around inflation, which is an issue, the cost of living, interest rates, insurance costs, a pending election, there was still a great deal of positivity and there was a strong feeling that our local economy is strong.”

Kiwifruit, local manufacturing and rural business and service industries underpin that.

“I think, if anything, the thing that’s shone through in this whole process is that Te Puke is a very resilient place. We’ve gone through Covid and we’ve gone through a slightly different kiwifruit season this last season, but we are very resilient and continue to grow.”

In her speech at the awards, Vicky said the judges were united in believing that good old-fashioned service is the norm for Te Puke.

“The multiple businesses visited all shared the same theme — they valued their staff, their staff’s wellbeing and professional development. This is proof a community can’t be dictated, but it can be fostered.

“The passion we have found in the business community clearly motivates strong bonds with employees, resulting in a modern respect for the organisations they work for.”

She said the ongoing support of local communities in many forms of sponsorship was also surprising.

“For a small town, the businesses were remarkable in their generosity to support others when you had your own times of need.”

Winners

Bupa Te Puke Food & Beverage Award: The Packhouse — Lumberjack Brewing

Western BOP District Council Retail Award: Super Liquor

Trevelyan’s Pack & Cool Service Award: Poutiri Wellness Centre

Zespri Ag/Hort Award: Pivot Horticulture

Te Puke EDG Emerging Business Award: Phie Jewels

Te Puke EDG Excellence in Innovation Award: Black & White Beauty

Te Puke EDG Excellence in Sustainability Award: Ricado

Te Puke EDG Ultimate Customer Experience Award: Te Puke Library

Te Puke EDG Leader of the Year Award: Kirsty Maxwell-Crawford, CEO Poutiri Wellness

Bennetts Proactive Supreme Award: Poutiri Wellness Centre



