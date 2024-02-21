Anne Perrott is Te Puke Art Society’s showcased artist of the month.

How long have you been painting and how did you start?

My mum loved painting and drawing, so it was a natural thing to do. I studied art and art history at school and as part of my teaching degree, but stopped painting when I became busy with life and small children. I loved using my creativity in my working life as a teacher (not an art teacher) involved in art weeks, murals, creating show scenery and props and giving students the materials, processes and support necessary to make art they could be proud of. I love to see the unique personality expressed in an individual’s artwork.

My personal painting journey was kick-started again in 2007 when I returned from a year teaching in London and exploring Europe including visiting many famous art galleries. At home I wanted to capture the colours, light, plant forms and also the faces of people I love. I’ve included one of a series of large picture book like portraits for grandchildren from that period in the showcase.

What is your favourite medium and subject?

I enjoy acrylic paints most. I’m fairly rough and impatient so acrylics are straight forward, dry quickly and, if I make a mess, I can quickly wash it off the canvas. Saying that, I currently love adding elements with marker pens to get the look I want. My favourite subjects are people and plants.

What inspires you?

Great art, colours, materials, a convergence of ideas and then the confidence that it’s within my abilities and can potentially bring joy to someone else. Once I have a concept and commit to it, I can be quite intense, so I have to take lots of breaks for food/exercise/nature. Making art at this stage of my life is a great luxury and privilege with the happy convergence of materials, time and space.

What is your greatest achievement in art?

Probably that I’m still picking away at it. It’s easy to compare myself unfavourably with others and get disheartened, so it’s important to me to continue to be a learner but also develop my own style.

■ Constables Gallery, on Commerce Lane, is open each Thursday from 9.30am to 2pm. This weekend the gallery will also be open tomorrow, Saturday and Sunday from 9.30am-4pm.



