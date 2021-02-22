Te Puke Anglican Church to host op shop fashion parade

Gill Ludbrook (left), Halina Taylor, Jo Page and Faye Diprose will all be part of the Anglican Community Care Shop's fashion parade.

Volunteers from Te Puke's Anglican Community Care Shop will be tripping the light fantastic on Sunday.

The volunteers will be transformed into models and don the best of the garments, shoes and accessories on offer at the op shop before taking to the catwalk at the store's very first fashion parade.

The brainchild of manager Gill Ludbrook, the fashion parade will offer a chance to see - and buy - casual day wear, evening and active wear that has been donated by the local community.

''I have done previous parades when I was a manager of an op shop in Palmerston North, but that was mainly for the church community,'' says Gill. ''I decided that with expert help we should do one here.

''I hope it will be a bit of fun and I hope the community thinks it is a bit of fun.''

The expert help Gill speaks of has come in the form of Gill's sister Jo Page who is well known in the Bay of Plenty for her modelling and fashion expertise.

''I'm helping with the models and the way to walk and what to do,'' says Jo.

Gill says with the exception of two grandchildren - one of hers and one of Jo's - the models are all shop volunteers.

''I think they are quite excited and very willingly involved.''

After the parade the clothing will be for sale for $5, $10 or $15 (cash only).

As well as the fashion parade there will be a selection of artworks by Bay of Plenty artist Stephen Clark that will be sold by silent auction.

Entry to the event is by a donation of a non-perishable food item which will go to Hub Te Puke's foodbank. There is also an Easter raffle raising money for church maintenance.

The Anglican Op Shop has been in Te Puke for around 24 years.

It first opened in Jellicoe St before moving to its purpose-built shop on the corner of Queen and Jocelyn streets.

The shop was managed by Maureen Hansen and Colleen Willis until 2016 when Gill took over the manger's role with assistant manager Fiona Hansen and their team of volunteers.

The parade is on Sunday at 2pm in the church hall.